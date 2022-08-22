NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,466,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $284.74 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

