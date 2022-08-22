Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $463.95 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.28.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.