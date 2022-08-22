Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Verisk Analytics worth $92,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $200.57 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $2,272,489. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

