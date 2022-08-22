Raymond James & Associates Sells 93,529 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,649,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,529 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.46% of Huntington Bancshares worth $97,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.08 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,240 shares of company stock valued at $629,537 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.