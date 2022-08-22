Raymond James & Associates Sells 216,326 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,326 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $95,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,989,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,919,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,971,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

