iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.43% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $102,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,350,000 after buying an additional 181,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,978,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,277,000 after purchasing an additional 154,332 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

