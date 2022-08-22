Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of American International Group worth $103,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in American International Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 258,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 67,946 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $56.10 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

