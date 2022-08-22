Nvwm LLC Has $607,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nvwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $318.03 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.00.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

