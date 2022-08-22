Nvwm LLC Invests $546,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,058 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $56.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

