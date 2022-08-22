Nvwm LLC Takes $522,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,766 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $168.30 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

