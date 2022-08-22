1,033 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

NOC stock opened at $490.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

