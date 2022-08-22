Nvwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

