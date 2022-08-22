Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 111.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,355 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 72,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,438 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $65.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

