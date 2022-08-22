iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Increased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,400,000 after purchasing an additional 300,335 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $126.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

