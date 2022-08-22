Nvwm LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Equinix Trading Down 0.7 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $696.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $665.24 and a 200 day moving average of $690.90. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,696. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

