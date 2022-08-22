State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.17% of AvalonBay Communities worth $58,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $214.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.74.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

