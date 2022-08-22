State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $57,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CCI opened at $180.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day moving average is $177.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

