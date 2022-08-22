State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 75,116 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,116 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $56,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $20,031,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,940,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $99,944,000 after buying an additional 165,517 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 94,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

