Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,605 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Citigroup worth $55,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after acquiring an additional 397,541 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.