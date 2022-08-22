Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $54,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 6,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 3,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 244,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

