Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,350 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.16% of Equity Residential worth $52,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

