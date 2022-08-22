Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $50,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.0 %

EW opened at $98.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

