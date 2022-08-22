State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,779 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 91,234 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.14% of Halliburton worth $47,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,314,476,000 after purchasing an additional 389,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after purchasing an additional 313,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $392,029,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HAL opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HAL. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

