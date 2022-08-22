State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,962 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $42,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $596,396,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,123,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,553,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.81.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $211.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

