State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $42.60 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,367 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 144.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

PYPL stock opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

