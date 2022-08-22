T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,160 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CMO Michael J. Katz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,191,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,529.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $147.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

