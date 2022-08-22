State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 121,088 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121,088 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Microchip Technology worth $41,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 704,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $955,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 123.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 399,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,035,000 after buying an additional 221,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

