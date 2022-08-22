IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $36,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $239.02 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.28. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

