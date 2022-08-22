Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $36,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Insider Activity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,083 shares of company stock worth $10,910,105. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $190.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $191.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

