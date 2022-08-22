State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ASML were worth $35,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML opened at $530.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

