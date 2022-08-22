CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.17% of CMS Energy worth $35,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

