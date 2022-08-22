Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.4%. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

