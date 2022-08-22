Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.50 million-$562.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.13 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BVS opened at $8.23 on Monday. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.