State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $34.99 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,481 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.25% of Avery Dennison worth $34,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

AVY opened at $197.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.46. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

