TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Cowen increased their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $102.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TFI International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

