Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $69.23 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.5% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

