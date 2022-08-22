Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.82 million-$215.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.49 EPS.

Shares of GOOS opened at $19.77 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $949,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

