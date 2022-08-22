Raymond James & Associates Sells 97,348 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97,348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of TE Connectivity worth $104,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $134.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.94. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

