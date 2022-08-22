Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 62,105 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,105 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 8.70% of iRobot worth $149,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in iRobot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $59.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.43.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRobot to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

