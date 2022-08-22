Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 237,101 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,101 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.15% of Discover Financial Services worth $357,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.51. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

