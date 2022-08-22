Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $503.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.64. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.