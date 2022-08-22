Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 610 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 99,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,549,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 181,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.