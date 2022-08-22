Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Oracle by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 575,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,448 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $78.66 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

