SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,925 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

