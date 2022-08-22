Polkadex Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00008008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $12.68 million and $285,033.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002127 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00779373 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Polkadex
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
