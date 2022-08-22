Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Purchases $10,302.48 in Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 738 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $10,302.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,521.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 76,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

