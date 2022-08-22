Stratos (STOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $527,635.00

Stratos (STOS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Stratos has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001190 BTC on major exchanges. Stratos has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $527,635.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002127 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00779373 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Stratos
Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.
Stratos Coin Trading
