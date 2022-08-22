Raymond James & Associates Has $118.07 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.61% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $118,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 186,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $71.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

