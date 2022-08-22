Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 273,028 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of EOG Resources worth $113,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

