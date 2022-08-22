American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of American Electric Power worth $108,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $104.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

